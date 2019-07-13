7 people shot in West Philadelphia near a park Saturday night

Six men and one woman were shot in Baker Park Saturday, police in West Philadelphia say.

According to officials, police responded Saturday, just before 9 p.m., to North 54th Street and Lansdowne Avenue, inside Baker Park. A basketball game was in progress when two gunmen started firing into the crowd watching the basketball game.

Police say the game continued as the players did not initially notice the gunfire. Approximately 20 rounds were fired by the two gunmen.

When they arrived, police discovered multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One 18-year-old female was shot in the leg and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. She is listed as stable.

Six men were also shot, police say. Five of those victims were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and are listed in stable condition. A seventh victim was transported to Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. That victim’s condition is unknown.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. Police urge anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact them at 215-686-3190 or to submit a tip online.