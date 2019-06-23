8 men injured after multiple shootings across Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating multiple shootings across Philadelphia that left eight men injured overnight, three of them critically.

A quadruple shooting in South Philadelphia left four men in their mid-20s injured.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday on the 2300 block of Moore Street. Police say two victims were shot in the back and two others were shot in the hand. One of the victims was critically injured. The rest are in stable condition.

RELATED: Police investigate quadruple shooting in South Philadelphia | Man critically injured after shooting, crash in West Philadelphia | Man, 24, critical after shooting in North Philadelphia

Seventeen shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Another shooting in Kensington left an 18-year-old injured. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the 100 block of West Cambria Street. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the hip.

Advertisement

An hour later, a 55-year-old man was injured in a separate Kensington shooting. The incident occurred on the 2800 block of North Swanson Street. The victim, who sustained gunshot wounds to the wrist and back, was transported to Temple University Hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting around 12:45 a.m. on the 2600 block of West Somerset Street in North Philadelphia.

A 24-year-old man is critical after being shot in the back in North Philadelphia.

Police say the victim was shot once in the back and transported to Temple University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Six shell casings were recovered from the scene. Some damage was sustained to nearby vehicles as well

Another shooting around 1:30 a.m. left a 21-year-old man critically injured in West Philadelphia.

A man is critical after being shot in the chest and hand in West Philadelphia.

Police say the man was shot five times. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the thigh, chest, back and buttocks. He allegedly tried to drive away from the scene but crashed about a mile away near 38th and Walnut streets.

Police say the victim crashed his car shortly after being shot.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.