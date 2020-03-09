Health officials announced eight presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in Montgomery County, which brings the state total to 12.

According to officials, since Monday afternoon, the county discovered three new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus.

"The first case is an adult female, age 18, who resides in the same household as a previously identified presumptive positive individual in Lower Gwynedd. Her symptoms are mild and do not require hospitalization. She is in isolation at home and is being monitored. She attends Germantown Acemedy and contact tracing for this individual is complete," Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Valerie A. Arkoosh, MD, MPH, said at a Tuesday press conference.

Dr. Arkoosh said the second case is an adult female, age 62, who resides in the same household as a previously identified presumptive positive individual in Upper Merion. She is currently hospitalized in isolation at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and contact tracing has been complete.

The third case identified is a 70-year-old woman, who resides in Cheltenham Township. She is currently hospitalized in Philadelphia. According to officials, the contact tracing for this case is not fully complete. Dr. Arkoosh says they are unable to determine how this individual became infected. If the health department is unable to determine how the patient got the virus this will Montgomery County's first instance of community spread.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

MAP: Where are confirmed coronavirus cases around the world?

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

Coronavirus fear spurs stockpiling rush in US, across the globe

WHAT WE KNOW

All 12 people who tested positive live in eastern Pennsylvania.

Eight are residents of Montgomery County, including a cardiologist working for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia at a King of Prussia facility. Others are residents of Monroe, Delaware and Wayne counties. Those who are not hospitalized are at home in isolation, officials said.

Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the state isn’t recommending that large gatherings be canceled.

On Friday morning, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster declaration to grant state agencies more freedom to use resources to respond to the virus, the administration said. Officials in Delaware and Montgomery counties signed similar disaster declarations.

The map below illustrates where confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus exist across the world. See mobile version here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP