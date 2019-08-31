80-year-old man killed, dog critically injured in East Germantown fire

article

An 80-year-old man has died following a fire in East Germantown.

The fire broke out just before 10 a.m. Saturday on the unit block of East Logan Street.

Firefighters discovered the victim unresponsive in the second floor kitchen. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

The Red Paw Relief Team also reported one dog in critical but stable condition as a result of the fire. He is currently receiving treatment at CARES vet.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.