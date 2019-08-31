Expand / Collapse search

80-year-old man killed, dog critically injured in East Germantown fire

By FOX 29 staff
A fire in East Germantown left an 80-year-old man dead and a dog in critical condition on Saturday morning. ( Red Paw Relief Team )

EAST GERMANTOWN - An 80-year-old man has died following a fire in East Germantown.

The fire broke out just before 10 a.m. Saturday on the unit block of East Logan Street.

Firefighters discovered the victim unresponsive in the second floor kitchen. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

The Red Paw Relief Team also reported one dog in critical but stable condition as a result of the fire. He is currently receiving treatment at CARES vet.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.