9 escape juvenile detention center in Berks County after riot

Authorities in Berks County are searching for nine juveniles they say escaped from a detention center Sunday evening.

According to Caernarvon Township Police, the escape was preceded by a riot at Abraxas Academy on the 1000 block of Academy Drive.

State and local law enforcement responded to the center and have ‘taken back control’ of the facility, according to police.

Local police later confirmed that nine juveniles escaped and fled the premises and are now on the run.

The juveniles were reported to be wearing white or gray shirts and gray shorts. No further descriptions were made available.

Anyone who may encounter one of escapes is asked to call 911 immediately.

The circumstances surrounding the riot and any resulting injuries are unknown at this time.