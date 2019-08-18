9 injured, 3 serious, after tree falls on a tent with people inside at a Bucks County swim club

Nine people have been transported to a hospital after a tree reportedly fell on a tent at a Bucks County swim club Sunday.

Officials confirm nine young people were taken to Saint Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, after lighting struck a tree, which fell on a tent around 5 p.m. Sunday. The nine injured people were inside the tent at the swim club on West Bristol Road.

Lightning strikes a tree, which falls on a tent with people inside at Bucks County swim club.

Three people sustained serious injuries, including a reported back injury and two head injuries. The others sustained minor injuries.

Severe weather is said to have blown up in the area. According to officials, lighting struck a tree and the tree fell on the tent. Numerous trees are down in the area, following the storm.

Storm debris at Bucks County swim club.

Lifeguards and staff on sight reacted quickly, getting everyone out safely. EMS responded within minutes of the incident. No one was extricated out from under the tree and everyone was outside of the tent by the time EMS arrived, according to officials.

The ages of those injured range from young children to young adults.