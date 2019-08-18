9 injured, 3 serious, after tree falls on a tent with people inside at Bucks County swim club

Nine people were transported to a hospital after a tree reportedly fell on a tent at a Bucks County swim club Sunday.

Officials confirm nine young people were taken to Saint Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, after lighting struck a tree, which fell on a tent around 5 p.m. Sunday.

“Severe weather event must have come through the park. Numerous trees are down,” stated Lower Southampton Fire Marshall and Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Oettinger.

Lightning strikes a tree, which falls on a tent with people inside at Bucks County swim club.

But, it was more than wind at work when the last tree came tumbling down on top of a tent, where nine people – children and adults – were sitting at the Dolphin Swim Club in Feasterville-Trevose.

Storm debris at Bucks County swim club.

Three people sustained serious injuries, including a reported back injury and two head injuries. The others sustained minor injuries.

Tree down at Bucks County swim club

Emergency officials say a bolt of lightning struck the tree.

Tent down at Bucks swim club

“Lifeguards and staff that were here got everybody out before first responders got here,” Oettinger explained.

And, that was in minutes, Oettinger added.

Reportedly hit by lightning, tree falls on tent at Bucks County swim club.

“The fire department came in and cut the tree apart from the tent to make sure nobody was underneath there,” Oettinger continued.

He says, amazingly, the tree did not fall directly on top of the family members under the tent. He says nobody was pinned down by the tree.

Tent down felled by tree in Bucks County

“Nine ambulances were here and everyone was transported to the hospital,” Oettinger stated.