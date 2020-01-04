9-year-old boy missing from Frankford
article
FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.
According to officials, Jeremiah Collins-Lee was last seen Saturday at 3 p.m. on the 1600 block of Harrison Street.
Collins-Lee is described as 5’0” and 90 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black Fortnite shirt, black pants and gray shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Collins-Lee is urged to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or dial 911.
