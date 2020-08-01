article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 9-year-old boy reported missing from Northeast Philadelphia.

Investigators say Anjy Senat was last seen Friday night at his home on the 2800 block of Walnut Street.

Anjy is described as 4-foot-1, 90 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and gray pants.

Police say Anjy may have been riding a green BMX bicycle.

Anyone with information on Anjy's whereabouts is urged to contact police at 215-686-3153.

