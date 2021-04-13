9-year-old boy shot in leg after gunman opens fire on home in Olney

A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday night after police say a gunman fired around a dozen shots through the front of a home in the city's Olney neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of Westford Road, just a few yards off of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the boy was shot in the leg when a bullet came through one of the windows of the home. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley captured photos from the scene that show nearly a dozen bullet holes in the window of the home's front door, with additional bullet holes in several other windows of the home.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was targeted based on the sheer number of bullet holes that riddled the home.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was targeted based on the sheer number of bullet holes that riddled the home.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

