94-year-old woman suffering from dementia missing from Bensalem home
article
BENSALEM, Pa. - A 94-year-old woman suffering from dementia is missing from her Bensalem Township home, authorities announce.
94-year-old Priscilla Sommerville left her home on the 2900 block of Hulmeville Road in Bensalem Township Friday afternoon, about 3:15, on foot, according to police in Bensalem.
Sommerville is suffering from dementia and she walks with a walker. She was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding Sommerville’s whereabouts to please contact them by calling 215-633-3700, or by leaving a tip on the Contact Us page of the Bensalem Police Department website.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP