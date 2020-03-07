94-year-old woman suffering from dementia missing from Bensalem home

article

A 94-year-old woman suffering from dementia is missing from her Bensalem Township home, authorities announce.

94-year-old Priscilla Sommerville left her home on the 2900 block of Hulmeville Road in Bensalem Township Friday afternoon, about 3:15, on foot, according to police in Bensalem.

Sommerville is suffering from dementia and she walks with a walker. She was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Sommerville’s whereabouts to please contact them by calling 215-633-3700, or by leaving a tip on the Contact Us page of the Bensalem Police Department website.

