A man is shot and killed in West Philadelphia, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Gunfire erupts again and takes a life in West Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
A 33-year-old man was shot in the head Tuesday, just after 12:15 in the afternoon, on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said an investigation is underway. No weapon has been recovered.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
