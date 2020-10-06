A man is shot and killed in West Philadelphia, police say

article

Gunfire erupts again and takes a life in West Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the head Tuesday, just after 12:15 in the afternoon, on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Gun violence Monday pushes Philadelphia to more than 360 homicides so far this year

Police: Man, woman found shot to death inside West Oak Lane home

Police: 21-year-old shot multiple times and killed in South Philadelphia

Advertisement

Police: 27-year-old man shot and killed in South Philadelphia

Commissioner Outlaw aims to strengthen investigative measures through collaboration with new action plan

Police said an investigation is underway. No weapon has been recovered.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!