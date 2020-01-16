Additional asbestos exposure discovered at McClure Elementary School, teachers union says

A day after Alexander McClure Elementary School in Hunting Park reopened to students, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) says air samples taken on Wednesday and Thursday showed a dangerous level of asbestos.

In a release, PFT say air samples take Tuesday afternoon by School District consultants were elevated with alarming levels of asbestos detected.

The Federation argues that the discovery shows a breach in best practices protocol.

The contamination is believed to have come from an asbestos containing attic that had not been sealed off during an abatement and remediation process.

PFT argues that the unsealed space lead to contamination in an adjacent mechanical room that contains a vent which leads to a third floor staircase and nearby classrooms.

The discovery lead to more tests Wednesday night and Thursday morning that reportedly both yielded negative results.

McClure was closed on Dec. 19 after asbestos was discovered in the building. After clearning and abatement work, the school reopened to students on Wednesday.

The school remained open Thursday despite the new air test results.

