Administrative leave for Odúbel Herrera extended after domestic assault arrest

article

The administrative leave for Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera has been extended through June 17.

Hererra was arrested on Monday, May 27, after police say he assaulted his girlfriend at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City.

Police say they were called on a report of a domestic assault and found a 20-year-old woman "with visible signs of injury to her arms and neck," which they said were caused by Herrera during a dispute.

Investigators say the victim refused medical treatment.

Herrera was reportedly arrested in his hotel room without incident. He was released on a summons with a June 17 court date.

The Phillies reported the incident to Major League Baseball, which placed Herrera on administrative leave. MLB Communications announced the extension of Hererra's administrative leave on Twitter Monday.

The Phillies issued a statement saying they are taking the matter seriously and support the joint agreement between the league and players' union covering domestic violence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.