Airbnb promises guests 'The Greatest' stay at Muhammad Ali's former mansion in NJ

Good news – you can now live like “The Greatest” even if it’s just for a short vacation.

Muhammad Ali’s former mansion is listed on Airbnb – a popular website that allows home owners to list their properties for others to book stays.

The Cherry Hill home is listed with a 5-star rating and boasts over 6,000 square feet.

With four bedrooms, five actual beds, and four bathrooms – up to 12 guests can be accommodated for the rate of $1,250 per night.

“The home has a gentle elegance of a bygone era,” according to the Airbnb listing.

While the “Superhost” is “happy” to accommodate guests for a gathering or celebration, they make it very clear that the house is not to be used as a “Party for Profit” pad.

There is a full list of restrictions noted in the listing that guests are expected to abide.

The property has more than 40 amenities including a hot tub, gym, BBQ grill, and more.

To find out more about how to have a “legendary stay”, visit the listing on Airbnb’s website.