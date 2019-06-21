All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich, Cheetos hot wings, ‘mac and Cheetos’ and Cheetos fries

KFC is launching a new fried chicken sandwich with a cheesy Cheetos twist.

Starting July 1, the fried chicken chain is partnering up with Cheetos for a limited-edition, exclusive menu. For just four weeks, KFC will feature four new items on their menu that combine the signature tastes.

The Cheetos Sandwich features a crispy chicken filet drizzled with a special Cheetos sauce, all placed on a toasted bun with mayo and a layer of cheesy Cheetos.

The exclusive menu will also debut “Cheetos-fied” hot wings, Cheetos loaded fries, and a Mac and Cheetos bowl.

To celebrate this cheesy, crunchy collaboration, KFC and Cheetos are hosting a one-time only pop-up event in New York City on Thursday, June 27. The party-goers can get a sneak preview and tasting of the exclusive menu items that are bound to get us licking our fingers.

KFC and Cheetos are both brands that don’t back down from bold ideas. From KFC’s Colonel Sanders dome that will help you escape the internet, to Cheetos’ step into the fashion industry with its Forever 21 collaboration, it was only a matter of time before the two brands got together.