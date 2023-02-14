All public schools closed in Ewing Township for reported threat, police say

Ewing Public Schools in Mercer County announced Tuesday morning that all schools will be shut down in an "abundance of caution" for the rest of the day.

Police say they are investigating an unconfirmed school threat, and are deploying additional officers to all schools in the area.

All students and staff were instructed not to come into school in a tweet sent out by Ewing Public Schools around 7:15 a.m.

"Due to info provided by EPD & an abundance of caution, all Ewing Twp. Public Schools will be closed today."

Police say there is no active threat, but a "plan is in place" if additional law enforcement is needed throughout the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.