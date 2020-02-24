article

Online retail giant Amazon raked in $11.6 billion in profit last year but is asking for $4.5 million from Delaware taxpayers.

Officials have kept a veil of secrecy around the request to be considered Monday by the state Council on Development Finance. The agenda for the meeting states only that Amazon.com Services LLC is requesting a Delaware Strategic Fund grant “to establish its operations in Wilmington.”

RELATED STORIES:

Amazon resale package had dirty diapers in it, New Jersey family says

'We can save Earth': Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to fight climate change

Amazon driver's reaction to treat basket outside Delaware home caught on video

Advertisement

But media reports suggest that Amazon is eyeing a distribution facility on the site of a former General Motors plant that was shuttered in 2009.

A Nevada-based commercial development company that has worked with Amazon in the past has applied to build a five-story, 3.8 million-square-foot facility at the former Boxwood Road assembly plant in Newport.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP