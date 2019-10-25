Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Crawford County child

article

Pennsylvania State Police issue a statewide Amber Alert for a two-year-old last seen in Crawford County, Pennsylvania.

Authorities said on Twitter that two-year-old Dawyson Wright was last seen near Turner Road in Meadville, which is in Crawford County, Pennsylvania.

Wright has brown hair and brown eyes.

Wright was seen with 27-year-old Travis Wright, who was said to be driving a red 1988 Chevrolet pickup Z71 truck. The truck is said to have a black hood. The truck has Pennsylvania license plate #ZKV0618.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to dial 911.