Amber Alert issued for 3 Gloucester County children, reportedly taken forcefully by their father

An Amber Alert has been issued by New Jersey State Police as they seek information regarding the whereabouts of three Gloucester County children.

Travis Russell,said to have forcefully taken his children from their Franklinville, N.J. home.

The three Franklinville, New Jersey children were confirmed abducted from their home on Clayton Williamstown Road, in Franklinville, about 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday.

11-year-old Jamarcus Russell, 9-year-old Jasmine Russell and 8-year-old Jaquan Russell all have black hair and brown eyes.

9-year-old Jasmine Russell. She and her two brothers are part of an Amber Alert issued by N.J. State Police.

Officials say the children were taken forcefully by their father, 36-year-old Travis Eugene Russell. Police say he kicked in the door of the home the children share with their mother and took the children against their will.

Officials say Russell made comments in the past that the children are gone. He is 6 feet 2 inches and approximately 220 pounds.

Authorities say they are traveling in a 2017 silver Nissan Altima with N.J. tags H53MCS. Their last known location was southbound on I95 in Maryland. Russell was thought to be heading toward somewhere between Georgia and Texas. He is also known to carry two handguns.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of any of these individuals is urged to contact N.J. State Police, Franklin Township Police Department at 856-694-1414 or jbiener@franklintownship.com, or dial 911.

