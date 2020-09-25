AMBER Alert issued for 3 missing children in Brooklyn

article

The NYPD has issued an AMBER Alert for three children in Brooklyn who were allegedly abducted on Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred at 12:10 p.m. on Van Siclen Avenue.

The missing children are:

Devine Johnson , a 7-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes

Hydi Jordan , a 1-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with pink leggings, being pushed in a black stroller.

Sincere Johnson, a 5-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect in the abduction has been identified as 26-year-old Crystal Johnson. Johnson is described as a black female, with black hair and brown eyes. She is roughly 5'2" and weighs around 150 pounds. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater, leggings with a flower print and black boots. Her hair was in short twists and had bruising under both eyes.

She was last seen on Van Siclen Avenue.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York City Police Department's 75th Precinct at (718) 827-3548 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.