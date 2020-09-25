Expand / Collapse search
Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Cheltenham Township girl reportedly abducted by man wearing body armor

Giselle Torres

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for missing 7-year-old girl from Cheltenham Township.

According to police, Giselle Torres, 7, was reportedly abducted by 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres. The girl was last seen around 2:18 p.m. at Montgomery Ave. in Elkins Park.  

Torres is described as a Hispanic female, 4-feet tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a white tank top and purple tights.

Pablo is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-4, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing body armor, a facemask and glasses. Police say Pablo is driving a white or black Dodge Charger, unknown registration.

Juan Pablo Torre

This is a developing. Check back for updates.

