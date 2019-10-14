Amber Alert issued for mother, two children abducted in Georgia

An Amber Alert has been issued for a kidnapped mother and her two young children out of Powder Springs, Georgia.

According to officials, a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Armando Portilla, forcibly took 23-year-old Yajaira Lira Ramirez and her children against their will into a car at knifepoint around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say the two children are ages 1 and 2 years old.

Portilla and the victims left the scene driving in a 2016 white Kia Sorento with tag CAP7259 traveling in an unknown direction.

Police believe Portilla may be traveling to California and say he is armed and dangerous.

If you see the Kia Sorento or know the whereabouts of Portilla and his victims, please call police immediately.