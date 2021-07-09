Amber Alert issued for NJ toddler, mother believed to have been abducted by child's father, police say

article

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy and his young mother who police believe were abducted by the boy's father in northern New Jersey.

New Jersey State Police on Friday afternoon issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios. Police said Sebastian has not been seen since Thursday in Rahway with his 27-year-old father Tyler Rios.

Hours later, Pennsylvania State Police also launched an Amber Alert searching for Sebastian and his 24-year-old mother Yasemin Uyaf. Police said Sebastian and Yasemin are believed to have been abducted by Tyler in Highland Park, New Jersey on Friday.

According to authorities, Tyler is driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta with a temporary New Jersey tag of W421713.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyler, Sebastian or Yasemin should contact the Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200.

___

