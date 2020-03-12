Expand / Collapse search

American Airlines pilot based in North Texas tests positive for coronavirus

Published 
FOX 4
article

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft as seen on final approach landing at JFK John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, USA on 14 November 2019. The airplane has the registration N979AN and 2x CFMI jet engines. The US carrier is the lar

Expand

DALLAS - American Airlines confirmed that a pilot based in “Dallas-Fort Worth” has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s not yet known where the pilot was when they tested positive.

As of Thursday, there are seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Texas – three in Dallas County, three in Collin County, and one in Tarrant County.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

The airline did not release any additional information about the pilot, or any flights the person may have piloted recently.