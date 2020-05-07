Amtrak to require face coverings beginning next week

article

Amtrak will require passengers to wear face coverings beginning next week.

The national railroad service says the new rules will go into effect on Monday. Passengers will be required to wear a facial covering over their nose and mouth while in stations and on trains and thruway buses.

The coverings can be removed when customers are eating in designated areas or are seated alone or with a travel companion. Small children are exempt.

Amtrak has already reduced bookings by 50 percent to promote social distancing, and has seen overall ridership decline by more than 90 percent.

