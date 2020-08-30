Another violent night in Philadelphia leaves 2 men dead and 1 critical

article

Two men are dead and one is in critical condition after another violent night across Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue early Sunday morning, just after 12:15, on the report of a shooting, according to officials.

Police investigate a fatal shooting on Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED COVERAGE: Man arrested in connection to shooting over social distancing rules at Wawa in Juniata

Advertisement

Police: Man, 22, critical following shooting in Strawberry Mansion

Double shooting in Hunting Park leaves 2 men in critical condition

Just two hours later, authorities say, police were called to the 2700 block of West Montgomery Avenue for a shooting.

Police investigate a double shooting on West Montgomery Avenue.

Police found one man, believed to be 20 or 21, dead inside a vehicle, while another man at the location was suffering from gunshot wounds. That man was taken to an area hospital and listed in critical condition.

Officials believe the two men shot each other. It is believed the man in the car drove a short way down the block before he crashed into a building and succumbed to his injuries.

Police investigate a double shooting that left one man dead on West Montgomery Avenue.

Police say the investigations are ongoing.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP