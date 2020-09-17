Anti-mask protesters in Florida Target yell 'Take off your mask!'

Protesters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, gathered at a Target on September 15 to demonstrate against the mandatory use of face masks against the spread of COVID-19.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter on Tuesday, a group of protesters, including some younger people, can be seen walking through store aisles, blasting music -- specifically Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" -- and urging shoppers to disregard health recommendations that were implemented to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The group chanted "take off your mask," "we're not gonna take it anymore" as well as "yeah, we got one" as they headed down the store aisle.

Dee Snider, the band’s frontman, took to Twitter as video of the stunt emerged, saying they did not have permission "or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause.”

"We’re aware of the group of guests who came into the store last night and we asked them to leave after they removed their masks and became disruptive and rude to other shoppers," a Target spokesperson told FOX Business.

The Florida Department of Health says there are over 671,000 positive COVID-19 cases in the state and nearly 13,000 people have died from the virus.

