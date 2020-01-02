Apparent kidnapping caught on camera

article

Disturbing video showed a man chasing a terrified woman, attacking her and then dragging her back into a car.

It happened in Las Vegas on January 1, 2020.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the possible kidnapping victim and suspect seen in the dramatic and disturbing home surveillance video.

According to police, officers responded to a residence near Warm Springs Road and I-215 at 12:48 a.m. after a resident captured what appeared to be an in-progress kidnapping.

The video shows a woman running from a white sedan up a sidewalk and banging on the door of a home, apparently seeking help.

Warning: Video below contains disturbing images and language.

A man can be seen getting out of the car and chasing after her. The clip shows the man throwing her to the ground and kicking her before taking her back to the car while she screams for help.

According to the police, the woman is approximately 20-30 years old with dark hair, wearing blue ripped jeans, a dark long-sleeve shirt, and dark boots.

Police described the suspect as black, about 20-30 years old with short black hair and wearing a white shirt with dark-colored horizontal strips, dark-colored pants, and brown dress shoes.

The suspect’s car is described as a white Hyundai Sonata.