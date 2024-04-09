Aramark workers will go on strike Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center
PHILADELPHIA - Aramark workers will head to the picket line Tuesday outside the Wells Fargo Center.
The strike was authorized after hundreds of food service workers voted 92% in favor.
The union is asking fans attending Tuesday night's Sixers-Pistons game at the Wells Fargo Center not to buy food or drinks from Aramark vendors.
The workers are demanding that jobs at the South Philadelphia sports complex become year-round, full-time employment with higher pay and healthcare.
Those who voted in favor said they are tired of being treated as seasonal employees.