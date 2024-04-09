Aramark workers will go on strike Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center

Aramark workers will head to the picket line Tuesday outside the Wells Fargo Center.

The strike was authorized after hundreds of food service workers voted 92% in favor.

The union is asking fans attending Tuesday night's Sixers-Pistons game at the Wells Fargo Center not to buy food or drinks from Aramark vendors.

The workers are demanding that jobs at the South Philadelphia sports complex become year-round, full-time employment with higher pay and healthcare.

Those who voted in favor said they are tired of being treated as seasonal employees.