Aramark workers will go on strike Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center

Published  April 9, 2024 7:36am EDT
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Aramark workers will head to the picket line Tuesday outside the Wells Fargo Center.

The strike was authorized after hundreds of food service workers voted 92% in favor. 

The union is asking fans attending Tuesday night's Sixers-Pistons game at the Wells Fargo Center not to buy food or drinks from Aramark vendors. 

The workers are demanding that jobs at the South Philadelphia sports complex become year-round, full-time employment with higher pay and healthcare.

Those who voted in favor said they are tired of being treated as seasonal employees.