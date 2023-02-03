Weather Authority: Arctic cold front causing temperatures to drop significantly for bitter-cold weekend

An arctic cold front is moving towards the Delaware Valley, causing a significant drop in temperatures that will continue into Saturday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says temperatures will feel like they are in the teens throughout the day due to blustery wind conditions.

Areas in the mountains could see some flurries and are under a wind chill advisory from Friday evening to the morning.

Looking ahead, overnight temperatures on Saturday will continue in the teens.

Saturday's high temperature will be around 29 degrees as winds subside and the sun adds some warmth.

By Sunday, temperatures will quickly rebound and return to the upper 40s.

After Sunday's return to warmth, temperatures will gradually increase until hitting 60 degrees Thursday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Brisk, blustery. High: 20s, Low: 27

SATURDAY: Chills, teens. High: 29, Low: 14

SUNDAY: Quick rebound. High: 49, Low: 26

MONDAY: Back to the 50s. High: 52, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 54, Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Still mild. High: 56, Low: 43

THURSDAY: Like spring! High: 61, Low: 37