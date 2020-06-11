Are southeastern Pa. counties on track on move into green phase of reopening plan?

Where do we stand? It’s been almost a week since southeastern Pennsylvania moved to the yellow phase. Now, people are left wondering if we are on track to move into the green phase of the reopening plan.

"We’re in yellow phase right now allowed outdoor dining only, nothing inside to sit, better than nothing," Kostas Botos, owner of OPA in West Chester, said.

He says mixed drinks to-go has helped, so has a supportive community, and grit.

Chester County with just over a half million residents has fought COVID-19 with aggressive tracking and testing. It has had more than 3,200 cases and 301 deaths.

“We’re continuing testing because that’s the right public health measure to do. We want people to know if they’re positive to start the self-quarantining," Chester County Health Department Director Jeanne Casner said.

Nearly one week into the yellow phase and Philadelphia says its “making progress” against COVID-19 reporting 156 new cases and only one death. However, the city’s Health Commissioner says the “green light” for fuller opening, is still in the distance.

“We’ll advance to green as soon as we feel there’s a safety level that makes us comfortable. We’re balancing the risks of the virus versus the problems with the shutdown,” Philadelphia’s Health Commissioner Dr. James Farley said.

