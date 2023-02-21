Weather Authority: Area slated for another round of rain before temperatures jump into the 70s

After a rainy and windy Tuesday that brought severe damage to parts of New Jersey, more rain is on the way.

Mercer County, New Jersey, saw severe damage to property after heavy downpours, thunderstorms and a possible tornado blew through the area. Weather surveyors are set to examine the damage and determine if a confirmed tornado touched down in the area.

Wednesday will begin dry before chilly showers move through midday and sets up an evening breeze, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams.

Temperatures will start in the 30s and rise to the low to mid 40s throughout the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Pocono Mountains for up to an inch of snow and sleet.

Looking ahead, Thursday will see near-record temperatures in the 70s ahead of a sunny and cool Friday.

Temperatures will drop and be frigid on Saturday before rebounding on Sunday.

________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Showers mix North. High: 45, Low: 36

THURSDAY: Near record. High: 71, Low: 42

FRIDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 49, Low: 47

SATURDAY: Windy & cold. High: 38, Low: 25

SUNDAY: Not as cold. High: 53, Low: 30

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 47, Low: 29

TUESDAY: Mild, windy. High: 53, Low: 42