Arizona neighborhood dealing with rat infestation after woman was found dead inside home with hoarding issue

A Peoria neighborhood is dealing with a rat problem after a body was found inside a home with clear hoarding issues inside.

FOX 10 first reported on the incident on Sept. 23, which happened near 87th Avenue and Bell Road. Fire crews responded to a hazmat situation at the home after a neighbor reported smelling an odor coming from the area.

The victim has been identified by police as a woman in her 60s. Her body was already decomposed when she was found.

Police are investigating her cause of death, but they say it appears she likely died of natural causes. Her identity and the official cause of death will be confirmed by the medical examiner. Officials said Peoria Fire and Medical crews have responded to medical calls at the home on a regular basis, and the woman who died was known to first responders.

Home condition described as "deplorable"

At the time of the incident, first responders said they were not able to get inside the home due to hoarding and unsanitary conditions inside, and had to use a robot and drone to look inside.

Police say this is a hoarder-type situation, and conditions inside the home has been described as "deplorable."

Neighbors cringe at sight of rats

Since the woman's body was found, people living in the area have been dealing with the aftermath.

"The very next day, on Friday morning, I was talking to one of the police officers, and he said it was one of the worst things he's ever seen in 30 years on the service," said Justin Grubb, who lives in the area. "He said the ground was moving when they finally got into the house, and then all of a sudden, my neighbor says, 'hey, You know I'm going to be putting some traps and stuff out.' I go 'why? what's wrong?' 'Yes, well, you heard about the rats. They're out here."

Neighbors believe the woman who lived at the home had about three dozen snakes and several feeder mice.

"I know she had pythons and got mice to feed the pythons," said one person living in the area, who did not want to be identified. "I would see her around with her little pythons. I would imagine the pythons are much larger."

Experts believe the infestation likely began after the woman died.

"Some rats got out and started their own population, mostly likely have consumed all the available food in the house and most likely the deceased, now they’re getting out because there's no food left," said Mike Boyle with Burns Pest Elimination.

People living in the are area are hoping for the rat problem to be over.

"I have 50 of them in our yard at least. I have video and pictures of them by my front door," said Megan Lortes. "I have to carry my kids out when we leave the house, which isn’t often because we're scared to leave."

"Hundreds if not thousands of rats up and down our street, in our backyards, in our garages," said Grubb. "It's disgusting. It is. It's absolutely disgusting."

Some area residents have taken it upon themselves to deal with the problem.

"We have used 16 pounds of rat poison, and we can't control them. They're in my front yard. They go in my door, right by my front door," said Lortes.

Meanwhile, another person living in the area has built a mouse trap, using a garbage can and a piece of plywood that some hope will allow rats to climb and then go into the garbage can.

Besides rats, Grubbs said there's also a problem with odor.

"I have to pass the house to go get my mail. You smell it. You smell that house," said Grubb. "I honestly thought it was my trash."

In a video that Grubb took outside of his home, rats can be seen out and about. Grubb said his cat has been a big help in keeping the rats out of his home, but that is not the only thing he and his family are worried about.

"I have surgery coming up, and just you think of diseases, you know. It's not just COVID we have to worry about. We have rats now bringing disease, possibly, and likely into our households too. So it's just disgusting, and it's something that we want the county to help us out with," said Grubb.

Animal control is working with the humane society and other organizations on setting up traps.

"I want them to tent up the house," said Lortes. "I want it to be taken care of."

City officials detail next steps

According to police, a next of kin would typically be responsible for addressing the rat situation, but the woman who died lived there alone. City of Peoria officials say it has taken them nearly a week to find a contractor that would accept the job.

"We’ve been trying to reach contractors, It's taken us until today to find one," said City of Peoria Human Services Director Chris Hallett. "About 12 different contractors who, before showing up on site or otherwise, were not willing to do it."

According to Hallett, contractors will first secure the house and treat the infestation, and then, they will clean and clear out the house. The process is expected to take about 10 days.

Humane Society official speaks out

In an e-mail, officials with the Arizona Humane Society say they learned of the situation on Sept. 27, and they have reached out to local police for more information.

"These rats are domesticated, meaning they are pets and not the type of rats that can make it on their own without human help," read a portion of the statement.

AHS officials say their crews will be working with a rat rescue on the morning of Sept. 28 to "humanely trap as many of these animals as we can, so they can be evaluated and given the best chance at survival."

Officials with AHS are strongly encouraging people in the neighborhood who are trapping the rats to reach out to them for pick-up and follow-up care.

