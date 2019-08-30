Armed man killed in police-involved shooting in Wilmington, cops say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police say two Wilmington police officers shot and killed an armed man after responding to a 911 call about shots fired.
It happened on the 2700 block of North Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday
According to police, when two officers arrived on the scene they found a man actively firing a gun. Investigators say the officers discharged their weapons, striking the man.
The 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died. No word on the man's identity at this time.
The officers were not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.