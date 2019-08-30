Expand / Collapse search

Armed man killed in police-involved shooting in Wilmington, cops say

Published 
Updated 29 mins ago
Delaware
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

WILMINGTON, Del. - Police say two Wilmington police officers shot and killed an armed man after responding to a 911 call about shots fired.

It happened on the 2700 block of North Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday

According to police, when two officers arrived on the scene they found a man actively firing a gun. Investigators say the officers discharged their weapons, striking the man.

The 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died. No word on the man's identity at this time. 

The officers were not injured. 

The investigation is ongoing. 