Armed man killed in police-involved shooting in Wilmington, cops say

Police say two Wilmington police officers shot and killed an armed man after responding to a 911 call about shots fired.

It happened on the 2700 block of North Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday

According to police, when two officers arrived on the scene they found a man actively firing a gun. Investigators say the officers discharged their weapons, striking the man.

The 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died. No word on the man's identity at this time.

The officers were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.