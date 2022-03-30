Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by store owner in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A suspect has died after police say he was shot by a store owner in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred shortly after noon on the 1400 block of Master Street – a few blocks from Temple University’s campus.
Police say the unidentified suspect was armed with a gun and attempting to rob a corner store when the store’s owner shot him multiple times.
The suspect was hit twice in the chest and twice in the abdomen. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by responding officers but later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators say guns were recovered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Police have not said whether the owner was licensed to carry a firearm.
