Armed suspect critically wounded after being shot by police in Trenton

An armed suspect was critically wounded after being shot by an officer during an altercation on Sunday, according to police.

The incident occured around 4 p.m. on the 1900 block of Calhoun Street.

Officials said the man did not fire the weapon. The man was shot by law enforcement at least twice, according to police sources, striking him once in the head and once in the shoulder.

The man was rushed to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has been made aware of the situation and is following it closely, as prescribed by law, whenever an officer’s weapon is discharged.

This is an ongoing investigation.