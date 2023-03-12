Arrest made after woman stabbed in the head stepping off bus in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a woman was just trying to get off a bus when she became the victim of a stabbing in the city's Frankford section.
The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was stepping off a bus on Pratt and Saul sreets just after midnight when she was stabbed in the forehead by a male suspect.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she was placed in stable condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- SEPTA passenger critically injured by elderly driver who swerved around bus, police say
- 'This has to stop': Group calls on Philly communities to stand together to prevent gun violence
- Police: Man killed after crashing into parked car, street sign, light pole and tree on Broad Street
Police say a 42-year-old man was taken into custody, and charges are pending at this time. A weapon has also been recovered.
The motive of the stabbing, and further details have yet to be released.