Arrest made in connection with death of missing teen, Delaware State Police say

article

Delaware State Police make an arrest in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl in Newark.

19-year-old Noah Sharp was arrested and charged with murder in the 1st degree in the death of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow, officials said. Sharp was reportedly Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend.

According to officials, Sparrow was reported missing by her family October 2. She was found deceased Monday in Newark.

Through an investigation, Delaware State Police determined Madison responded to a location in Newark Sharp was located. Detectives with the State Police said the homicide occurred in Newark.

RELATED: Gold Alert canceled for 17-year-old girl

Noah Sharp has been charged with murder in the 1st degree and possession of a deadly weapon, among other charges.

Advertisement

Sharp was arraigned and is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institute on a $1,021,000 cash bail.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Csapo with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2729. Information can also be submitted by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-8—TIP-333 or on the Crime Stoppers website, here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!