Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia police say a person has been taken into custody in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of an 82-year-old woman in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

Yulia Sherman was carrying groceries at Hendrix Street and Bustleton Avenue about 6 p.m. when a vehicle struck her on Dec. 12.

Credit: Sherman Family

Sherman died at the scene. The person driving the vehicle fled.

Sherman lives just two blocks away from the scene, according to police.

"If anybody witnessed the accident please contact the police as soon as possible so our family can have peace," her daughter Alla Sherman pleaded.

Authorities say an individual is being processed and they would release more details after processing.

