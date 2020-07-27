Arrest made in fatal Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run

article

Philadelphia police make an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run.

Officials say 29-year-old Michael Monacelli, of Trevose, was charged Monday with Involuntary Manslaughter, Homicide by Vehicle, Reckless Driving, along with other charges for an incident that occurred May 5, 2020.

Monacelli was said to be driving at a high rate of speed just after 8:15 p.m. northbound on the 11000 block of Knights Road, when he struck 57-year-old James Trinacria, of the Northeast.

Medics pronounced Trinacria dead at the scene.

Monacelli did not stop at the time of the crash.

Monacelli was taken into custody and processed without incident.

