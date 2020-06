Arrests made as opposing sides converge at Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza

Protesters and counter-protesters have gathered at the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza on Sunday afternoon.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports that despite some profane comments, the scene in South Philadelphia has remained fairly orderly.

O'Connell says police have arrested at least two people for disorderly conduct. One protester was detained for ripping down a flag, another for moving a police barricade.

Police have sectioned off the area surrounding the controversial statue with barricades and police tape.

The standoff between the two sides comes a day after armed citizens gathered around the Columbus statue to defend it from vandalism. The actions of the group spawned a contentious moment that was captured on video and shared via social media.

The video allegedly shows a journalist surrounded by hostile statue guards. The cameraperson is then verbally and physically assaulted. At one point in minute-long video, a demonstrator attempts to take the man's bike while another pops his tires.

Philadelphia officials on Sunday spoke out against armed citizens who took it upon themselves to defend the city's property.

"All vigilantism is inappropriate, and these individuals only bring more danger to themselves and the city," Kenney said in a tweet.

Philadelphia police say they are aware of the "aware of this apparent assault, as well as restrictions placed on journalists documenting the event." They have launched an investigation into the video's claims.

District Attorney Larry Krasner on Sunday called those guarding the statue "criminal bullies" and denounced their actions.

"Saying you are "defending" something doesn't prove you really are. And using a bat--or anything else--for an illegal purpose (such as assaulting or threatening or harassing people) is a criminal act," Krasner's tweet read.

The video also sparked the ire of former Eagles defensive end Chris Long. Long told one of the individuals who was wearing Long's likeness on his t-shirt to "get a new shirt."

Around the country and close to home, statues of Columbus and other controversial historical figures have been pulled down by those protesting police brutality and racism in the fallout of the death of George Floyd.

Last week, statues of Columbus were removed from Farnham Park in Camden and on Delaware Avenue in Wilmington.

