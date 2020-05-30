Arrests made in ongoing George Floyd protests in Philadelphia, sources say

Sources tell FOX 29 at least three people have been arrested Saturday afternoon after protests in response to the police custody death of George Floyd turned chaotic.

Officers in riot gear briefly clashed with protestors as they advanced towards the entrance of the Municipal Services Building. Protesters were seen throwing bottles at officers and using a fence to try and push through the police line. Officers with riot shields, helmets and batons managed to move the crowd backward.

Secondary to the clash, protestors attempted to topple the often vandalized statue of former controversial Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo. Protestors spray painted the statue with graffiti and set a small fire.

The protests also saw several torched and vandalized police cruisers. Several businesses sustained broken windows and were tagged with graffiti.

