At least 1 hurt in 2-alarm fire at condo building in Maple Shade

Firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm blaze at a condo building in Burlington County that sent at least one person to the hospital.

The fire reportedly broke out on the 400 block of North Stiles Avenue in Maple Shade just after 3:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the blaze spread to six condos and has displaced at least 10 people. The Red Cross is on the scene.

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital. The extent of the individual's injuries is unknown at this time.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that responding fire companies had water pressure issues which allowed the fire to spread to several condo units.

No word on what sparked the fire. Check back with FOX 29 for more updates.

