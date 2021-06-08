At least 1 injured in Atlantic City shooting

An active scene in Atlantic City as police investigate a shooting that left at least one person injured late last night.

Police responded to the 700 block of Virginia Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

No word on suspects or what let to the shooting. There is no word on possible motive at this time.

