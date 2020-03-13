At least 1 Philadelphia police officer injured in Frankford shooting

At least 1 Philadelphia police officer is in the hospital after police say they were injured during a shootout.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports at least one officer was injured during a shooting near Bridge and Pratt Streets in Frankford.

Sources tell FOX 29 a total of four suspects are in custody and two of them have been hospitalized. One was taken to Torresdale Jefferson Hospital and the other was taken to Einstein Medical Center.

Investigators tell FOX 29 the incident occurred at a rowhouse in the middle of the block on Bridge Street.

Dozens of officers have since responded to the scene and the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.

