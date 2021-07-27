Expand / Collapse search

2 women, suspect dead in Wilmington murder-suicide as violent night leaves at least 4 dead

WILMINGTON, Del. - At least four people have died after a violent night in Wilmington, Delaware Monday. 

Around 8:23 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of West 2nd Street.

Responding officers located a 30-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman who had been fatally shot. A 12-year-old girl who was also believed to have been shot at that location arrived at the hospital a short time later and was placed in stable condition. 

Police say the suspect in the shooting, a 32-year-old male, was found dead at the scene from what is believed to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

The shooting was one of three in Wilmington Monday night that resulted in death or serious injury. 

About an hour before the shooting on West 2nd Street, officers responded to a shooting on North Monroe Street. 

Police say a 32-year-old man died at the hospital after he had been shot. A 33-year-old man was also shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

In a third shooting, around 10:40 p.m. on North Jessup Street, at least one man has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made in any of the shootings. 

