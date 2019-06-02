At least 5 homes condemned after storm tears through Croydon in Bucks County

Officials in Bucks County say Croydon was hard hit after a severe thunderstorm moved through Sunday night.

Tree on house on Belmont Avenue in Croydon, Pa.

Families along the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue are seeking shelter and the Red Cross is on hand providing assistance.

Tree down on a house on Pennsylvania Avenue in Croydon, Pa Sunday.

Trees crushed roofs and strong wind gusts tore roofs from homes. At least five homes in Croydon have been condemned, according to officials.

PECO reports at least 900 customers are without power. Crews are working to restore power.