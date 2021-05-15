At least 9 wounded in weekend shootings, stabbings across Philadelphia

article

The Philadelphia Police Department said at least nine people have been hurt in shootings and stabbings across Philadelphia so far this weekend. The violence comes after four people were injured Friday night during a shooting that police said began inside a convenience store.

Officers in North Philadelphia said a 67-year-old man is in stable condition after he was found stabbed several times on the 500 West Erie Avenue around midnight. Several blocks north of the stabbing, officers said a 57-year-old man was shot in the hip and hospitalized in critical condition. No arrests were reported in either incident, according to police.

Early morning violence was also reported in West Philadelphia after police said a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the chest on the 1200 block of North 55th Street just after 1 a.m. Around the same time, officers were called to a bar in Parkside after a man in his 40s was shot in the neck while inside. Both victims are in critical condition, according to an update from the Philly Police Department.

Authorities are searching for a shooter after a middle-aged woman was shot in the Upper Holmesburg part of the city. Officers said the unidentified woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the lower body near the 8600 block of Gillespie Street just before 9 p.m. No arrest has been reported.

Two shooting victims arrived at Temple University Hospital after being shot in the lower body in North Philadelphia, according to police. Officers said the men, ages 23 and 25, were struck by gunfire on the 600 block of Diamond Street just after 2 p.m. No arrests were reported, but officers said a firearm was found during their investigation.

Police on Saturday evening drove a 38-year-old woman to Lankenau Hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the right leg. Investigators said she was shot inside a home on the 7300 block of Malvern Avenue just after 5 p.m. Another woman was injured in a stabbing Saturday night in West Philadelphia.

Saturday's spate of shootings and stabbings comes after four people were injured in a shooting Friday night in West Philadelphia. Police said the shooting began inside a convenience store near 56th and Market Streets. All of the victims are expected to recover.

The increase in deadly violence that made 2020 one of Philadelphia's bloodiest years has not stopped so far in 2021. According to the latest data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 192 homicides this years which is a 32% increase from last May.

