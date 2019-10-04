Atlantic City council president to be sworn in as mayor

Atlantic City’s council president will be sworn in as the city’s mayor Friday, one day after his predecessor pleaded guilty to defrauding a non-profit basketball club.

Council President Marty Small will be sworn in as the city’s mayor at noon.

The shake-up comes after former mayor Frank Gilliam admitted to stealing more than $87,000 from the A.C. Starz Youth Basketball Club during a federal probe. Agents obtained a warrant to get inside Gilliam's home, where they found more than $41,000 dollars that had been taken over five years.

Federal prosecutors say Gilliam used the money for expensive trips, clothes, meals and other things.

Gilliam faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 dollar fine.

Small spoke to FOX 29’s Steve Keeley this morning about becoming Atlantic City’s next mayor.